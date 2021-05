In 1960s and 70s, hundreds of black children in Britain were labelled as “educationally subnormal” and wrongly sent to schools for pupils who were deemed to have low intelligence.

Black parents, teachers and activists banded together to expose the injustice and force the education system to change.

