Gogglebox star Tom Mallone Jr says he and his girlfriend, Bryony Briscoe, are regularly trolled online for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The death of George Floyd in the US state of Minnesota sparked global protests and led to the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

BBC reporter Ashley John-Baptiste has been hearing about the impact the movement had on relationships across the UK.

Produced by Patrick Clahane, Ashley John-Baptiste and Cebo Luthuli

Executive producer: Kim Rowell