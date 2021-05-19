Sammy had to be fed through a tube and didn't eat for six years after being diagnosed with a rare gut disease.

It was only after visiting another doctor that Sammy's family realised he may never have had the disease in the first place.

He's since been weaned off his treatment of potent medication and is able to eat again.

Great Ormond Street Hospital said: "We have acknowledged publicly we have not always got the care right and have apologised and we are now confident that there have been vast improvements across the service."