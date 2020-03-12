An interview that Diana, Princess of Wales, gave to the BBC's Panorama programme more than 20 years ago has been the subject of an independent inquiry led by Lord Dyson.

Lord Dyson's report, published on Thursday, concluded that the BBC covered up the methods Martin Bashir used to secure the interview.

The interview, broadcast in late 1995, was a huge scoop for the BBC. But Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, later claimed that Mr Bashir lied to get the interview with the princess.

Read more: BBC 'covered up failings' over Diana interview