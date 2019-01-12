World Athletics president Lord Coe has backed the return of Parkrun describing it as "one of the nation's greatest public health initiatives."

The weekly community running events take place in hundreds of parks across the UK, but were suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers say plans to resume in early June "hang in the balance" with under half of its venues granting permission.

The Parkrun movement was founded in Bushy Park, London, in 2002 by Paul Sinton-Hewitt and is now active in 22 countries.