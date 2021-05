The mother of a 13-year-old boy caught up with county lines has spoken anonymously to the BBC about her experiences.

Forces across the UK boosted activity against county lines gangs in the week from 17 to 23 May. Eleven-hundred people were arrested and 292 weapons seized in a crackdown on county lines drug dealing gangs.

County line gangs are urban drug dealers who sell to customers in more rural areas via dedicated phone lines.