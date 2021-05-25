Judy Baker gave birth aged 18 and was pressured into giving up her baby for adoption.

She is among hundreds of women forced into giving up their babies for adoption in the 1950s, 60s and 70s who have called on the prime minister to issue a government apology.

Up to 250,000 women in Britain were coerced into handing over their babies because they were unmarried.

Many of the women never had more children and say the loss caused them to lead a lifetime of grief.

They want the UK to follow Australia, which in 2013 was the first country to apologise for forced adoptions.