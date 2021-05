Adrian Angelico is one of the few trans male opera singers in the world. The art of opera has always had an appreciation of gender fluidity – and it allowed Adrian to perform as a man onstage before he realised that this was how he wanted to live offstage too.

To find out more about opera, listen to the World Service’s Cultural Frontline. https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/w3ct1pdx

Producer: Sophia Smith Galer