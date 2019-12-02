Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones were killed at Fishmongers' Hall, London Bridge during a terror attack by Usman Khan.

There was intelligence that Khan planned to carry out a terror attack after release from prison, but it wasn't shared with the probation team that allowed him to attend an anniversary event for the Learning Together prison education scheme.

The BBC's Daniel Sandford met with Jack Merritt's parents to talk about Jack, and the findings of the inquest into his and Saskia's deaths.