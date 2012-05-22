My wetsuit 'was covered in a fine film of sewage'

With indoor pools closed for most of 2020, swimming in the UK’s rivers saw an exponential rise in popularity, creating a growing public concern around the state of the UK’s waterways.

The national ocean conservation charity, Surfers Against Sewage, is launching its Safer Seas & Rivers App to provide the UK’s only real-time water quality information for water sports enthusiasts.

Andy Tassell told the BBC how he started to feel queasy after a swim in the River Dee in Chester.