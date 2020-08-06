Zolgensma is the world's most expensive medicine, its list price coming in at almost £1.8m.

The drug can be used to treat spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic illness which causes progressive muscle weakness. Without treatment, those affected rarely live beyond the age of two.

The NHS has negotiated a confidential discount which will enable dozens of affected infants to be treated each year. Five-month-old Arthur is one of the first to benefit, and his dad says the treatment will allow Arthur to have the "best possible" life.