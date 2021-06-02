Leicester, Hounslow, Kirklees, Bedford, Burnley, Bolton, Blackburn with Darwen, and North Tyneside have been identified as areas most hit by the Indian variant and cases are also rising in other areas.

The government is asking people to minimize travel into and out of the eight affected areas. These areas have increased surge testing and accelerated vaccinations amid the spread of the more transmissible Indian variant, now named the Delta variant by the World Health Organization.

BBC Asian Network is helping the South Asian community to understand the emergence of this new variant in five languages: Gujarati, Punjabi, Sylheti, Tamil, and Urdu.

Jeyapragash Nallusamy tells you what the government's advice is in Tamil.