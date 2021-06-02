In an exclusive interview with BBC Newsnight, Bridget Riley, one of the UK's most renowned artists, has told Kirsty Wark, "I held a mirror up to human nature and reported faithfully."

Describing art and how it has contributed to her understanding of the world, Riley says artists have "borne witness" to society's "changing circumstances and events, to horrors and as well as to wonders."

As one of the most significant artists of the 20th and 21st century, 90-year-old Riley says she's "hoping" her work has made a contribution to "order, stability and the joy of living."

