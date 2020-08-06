Two drug dealers have been jailed for having £500,000 worth of cocaine after a dramatic police chase.

The pair were caught after undertaking traffic on the hard shoulder of the M6 in November...driving straight past a patrol car.

Dashcam footage shows the driver weaving in and out of traffic and even doing a lap of a restaurant car park in attempt to escape.

Simon Pagett, 39, and Dean Stone, 40, both from Walsall, admitted possessing drugs with intent to supply.

Pagett, from Dartford Road, also admitted dangerous driving and was jailed for seven years.

Stone, from Burgh Way, was jailed for six years.