Bristol 'tornado': Video shows funnel cloud over the city
What looked like a tornado - but was actually a funnel cloud - was captured on camera by people in Bristol on Sunday evening.
Funnel clouds form around localised areas of intensely low pressure, like tornadoes. But they are only classed as a tornado if they touch the ground.
