Veteran Harry Billinge - one of the first to land on the Normandy beaches - has finally seen his dream of a British national memorial in France come to life.

The British Normandy Memorial records the names of the 22,442 people who were killed on D-Day and at the Battle of Normandy.

He raised more than £25,000 for the memorial to honour fallen soldiers.

BBC Breakfast's John Maguire was with him to watch the grand opening.