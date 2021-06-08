'My Paralympic dreams dashed by 1.5mm'

Swimmer Levana Hanson had her sights on a Paralympic medal. That is, until she was called in for a classification check in 2012.

Paralympic classification should make competition between athletes fair. They’re assessed by trained classifiers and their medical records should be reviewed so that they compete against people with the same level of ability. But some athletes believe the system is unfair.

Levana says her hopes of glory were dashed when she was reclassified because one stump was deemed to be 1.5mm too long, a decision that was later reversed.

Produced and edited by Rahil Sheikh, BBC Panorama

Paralympics: Unfair Games? Will be on BBC One at 19:30 and on BBC iPlayer.