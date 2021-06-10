The Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, has spoken exclusively to the BBC about his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, on what would have been his 100th birthday.

In his first UK broadcast interview since his father’s funeral he described Prince Philip as an extraordinary character.

He said he felt sadness over how things had played out recently with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but he congratulated Harry and Meghan on the birth of their daughter, Lilibet, and wished them "all happiness".

Royal correspondent Daniela Relph has been talking to the prince.