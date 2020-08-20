Rachel Farrington, the mother of a girl killed on a railway, has called for more education about the risks of train tracks.

Network Rail says there has been an increase in the number of "young people messing about" on tracks since lockdown easing.

The company has released CCTV footage of young people loitering on lines.

Jade Kenyon was killed by a live line when she was 17 in 2006. Her mother told the BBC that it's not necessarily something you educate your children about.