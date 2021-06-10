A report by the schools watchdog Ofsted has found that sexual harassment has become "normalised" among children.

More than 900 young people were asked about the issue in more than 30 schools and colleges.

Around nine in 10 of the girls spoken to by inspectors said that sexist name-calling and being sent unwanted explicit pictures or videos happened "a lot" or "sometimes".

Ofsted's review came after thousands of testimonies about abuse were posted on a website Everyone's Invited. Soma Sara, one of its founders, told the BBC there's still a "huge gap" between incidents and reporting.

For information and support, a list of organisations can be found at bbc.co.uk/actionline.