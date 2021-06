The Queen’s official birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will for a second year running, not go ahead in its traditional form in central London. Instead it will take place in a smaller ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Garrison Sergeant Major Andrew Stokes, who is overseeing the delivery of the parade, tells us the five things to know about Trooping the Colour.

