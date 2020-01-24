PM: Biden 'extremely sympathetic' on Harry Dunn case
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he and President Biden have discussed whether Anne Sacoolas should face trial over the death of 19-year-old Harry Dunn.
Ms Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity after the teenager died in a collision between his motorcycle and her car in August 2019, moments after she left the RAF base where her husband worked for a US intelligence agency.
Speaking before the G7 meeting in Cornwall, Mr Johnson said the president was "extremely sympathetic" and "actively engaged" in the case.