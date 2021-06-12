Hundreds of environmental campaigners in Cornwall have staged protests targeting the G7 summit.

Some near Falmouth paddled out into the bay, with placards calling for urgent action to combat climate change and to "save the ocean".

Talks at the summit are expected to focus on climate change and global Covid-19 vaccines.

