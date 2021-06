Children in Cornwall gave the partners of world leaders a very special performance at Porthcurno's open-air Minack Theatre.

The need for secrecy meant not even the children knew who they were going to be performing for.

Their production was very on-message for the G7 summit - an environmental parable about the harm of plastic pollution.

Zoe Curnow, executive director of the Minack, said the leaders told the children they had the power to change the future.