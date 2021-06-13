Labour's shadow international trade secretary has urged the UK government and the EU to "stop bickering" and sort out the problems of the NI Protocol.

Emily Thornberry told the BBC's Andrew Marr that the UK needed a veterinary agreement with the EU that allowed meat and food to be exported over the border and at the moment it didn't have it.

She added that at the moment "America has a better deal with Europe than we do".

She was speaking after it was reported that France's President Macron told Boris Johnson that Northern Ireland was not a full part of the UK.