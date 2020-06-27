Gay couple Oscar and Xavier say they feel "proud" about donating blood for the very first time in the UK.

Before now, any male donor who'd had sex with another man in the previous three months couldn't give blood.

But new rules in England, Scotland and Wales mean that anyone who has had the same sexual partner for three months or more will now be eligible to donate.

The changes are expected to come in Northern Ireland in September.

