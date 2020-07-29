Boris Johnson has confirmed that the next stage of lockdown easing in England will be delayed until 19 July.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the four-week delay would give the NHS "extra time" to deal with the rising transmission of the Delta variant and vaccinate more people.

The prime minister added that weddings and wakes with more than 30 guests could still go ahead, and pilot events such as Euro 2020 would be allowed to take place.

There will be a review after two weeks, he said.