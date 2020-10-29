Luca Maggiora, the owner of London’s Cuckoo Club, said he was fighting for survival after the government’s decision to delay the easing of restrictions.

He said the closure of nightclubs during the pandemic had forced him to go into £700,000 debt, whilst the government have provided him with just £46,000 in support during the period.

Mr Maggiora added that he felt like no one cared about the fate of the UK’s live venues, and said that the emotional and mental toll he had gone through over the last year had been worse than the financial toll.