New research published today adds to growing scientific opinion that there's no "healthy way" to live with obesity.

The findings from a team at Birmingham University and Hospital show people with obesity have a 66% higher risk of chronic kidney disease.

Medical specialists are calling for obesity to be acknowledged as an illness - saying that blame increases stigma of the condition.

More than one in four adults in the UK are living with obesity and rates of severe obesity have doubled in the last 16 years.

BBC correspondent Jeremy Cooke met Sarah who has struggled with obesity throughout her adult life.

