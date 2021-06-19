Many parents now mark milestones in their baby’s early life with cards and other mementos. But Deborah Ajaja, from Locksbottom, south-east London, could only find cards that pictured babies with white skin or had zero representation of children of colour.

In response, she designed her own line of cards for black and biracial children. Deborah’s "Colour Celebrations" creations have resonated with many parents and she has sold her cards and other products to people from around the world.

Video Journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp

