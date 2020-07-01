'I was told I didn’t look like somebody who'd been raped'

The government has released its review of rape prosecutions and convictions. The review outlines plans to focus more on the suspect's behaviour - not the accuser's, and make sure phones taken away for evidence-gathering are returned within a day.

Robert Buckland, the Justice Secretary, told the BBC that the government will be making the “necessary investment” to ensure that the experience for victims going through the criminal justice system improves.

But Katherine Araniello, a survivor of rape whose case was dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service, said the government’s apology was “worth nothing” to her unless “they were actually going to change”.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this film you can find advice and support at bbc.co.uk/actionline

Video produced by Larissa Kennelly.

Filmed by Jack Slater.