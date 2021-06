The Liberal Democrat leader, Sir Ed Davey, has said the party's victory over the Conservatives in the Chesham and Amersham by-election shows that the Lib Dems are now a threat to the Tories in many places.

The new MP, Sarah Green, overturned a 16,000 Conservative majority, to win the seat by 8000 votes.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr programme, Sir Ed said voters had felt ignored and taken for granted.