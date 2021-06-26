There are warnings that some LGBT people are having to go "back in the closet" in older age - because of experiencing homophobia in care settings.

Rita hid her sexuality during her final years living in care but found solace at an over 50's LGBT support group in Greater Manchester.

The BBC's Jessica Parker visited members of Age UK's LGBT support group and the future site of one of the UK first housing schemes specifically for older LGBT people.

Producer: Eleanor Lawrie