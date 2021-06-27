Mother's plea after daughter dies swallowing battery

Harper-Lee Fanthorpe died in hospital in Stoke-on-Trent in May after swallowing a battery from a remote control.

An inquest found acid from the battery burned through her food pipe and into a major artery.

Her mother says she didn't realise the dangers and wants to raise awareness to other parents.

As well as remote controls, button batteries are used in a huge range of products from watches to toys and kitchen scales.

