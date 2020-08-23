When the UK went into its first lockdown and support services moved online, Lee, who has been battling a drug addiction for over 20 years, says his recovery attempts were “massively impacted”.

During the first lockdown in April 2020, he says he went from taking drugs once a week to several times a day.

He said: “My addiction became disgusting. I wouldn’t want to eat, I’d just want to score.”

“I need face-to-face contact, not just a phone call.”

According to research by the Forward Trust, 37% of people in recovery from addiction before the pandemic have experienced a relapse or increase in addictive behaviour since lockdown.

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this video, you can find help and support at bbc.co.uk/actionline