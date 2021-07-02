The parents of teenager Harry Dunn say they finally feel like they're "making steps in the right direction" after giving evidence in a civil claim against his alleged killer.

Nineteen-year-old Harry died near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019 when a car driven by suspect Anne Sacoolas hit his motorbike.

She later left the country, claiming diplomatic immunity.

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn told BBC Breakfast it's been a "long, arduous process" but that they would "go to the ends of the earth to get justice for Harry".