Where is the anti-lockdown movement headed?

The British public have shown themselves to be predominantly behind the vaccination campaign and mostly tolerant of the lockdown rules still in force.

But there has been a vocal minority who have made their antipathy to both vaccines and Covid rules strongly felt.

Who makes up that group? Some have come under the influence of evidence-free conspiracy theories. What will happen as, if widely expected, lockdown rules ease further in just a few weeks?

The BBC's Marianna Spring reports for Newsnight.

Producer: Jasmin Dyer

Video Journalists: Tobias Chapple, Rachel Judah

You can watch Newsnight on BBC Two at 22:30 on weekdays. Catch up on iPlayer, subscribe to the programme on YouTube and follow it on Twitter.

The Anti-Vax Files is a series from Trending on the BBC World Service. Download the podcast or listen online.