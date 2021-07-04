England produced a magnificent display as they thrashed Ukraine in Rome to set up a Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley.

England fans at home, and at the game in Rome, celebrated with the Three Lions just one win away from their first major tournament final since 1966.

