Covid-19: Data looks in the right place for 19 July easing, says Robert Jenrick
The communities secretary has said that coronavirus data "looks in the right place" for the expected lifting of all legal restrictions on 19 July.
Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Robert Jenrick said after 18 months of "extraordinary" restrictions is was time to "move into a different period".
He added people would come to "different conclusions" about what comes next but would not confirm if rules around face masks are to be scrapped.