Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the final lifting of lockdown is about balancing the risks - the risk of Covid-19 disease versus the risk of continuing with restrictions.

Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, he posed the question: "If we can't reopen our society in the next few weeks, when we will be helped with the arrival of summer and school holidays... then when will we be able to return to normal?"

The final stage of England's roadmap out of lockdown was delayed last month to 19 July.