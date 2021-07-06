Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said it will be up to shops and transport operators to have their own policy on masks.

"It shouldn’t be a central diktat," he told BBC Breakfast.

"It’s about relying on sensible guidance as we move to a world that feels much more like normal."

Asked whether he will continue to wear a mask, Mr Javid answered: "I will continue to carry a face mask with me for the foreseeable future and if I’m in a crowded place I will wear a mask, not least out of respect for others."