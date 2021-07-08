The strongest hint yet that a predicted 8% rise in the state pension won't go ahead next year has come in a BBC interview with the chancellor.

The rise in pensions each year is governed by what is known as the triple lock – a Conservative manifesto promise until at least 2024.

But when asked by BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt if he could guarantee that the triple lock on pensions would remain, Rishi Sunak spoke of being fair to both pensioners and taxpayers.

Read more: Chancellor hints at ruling out 8% pension rise