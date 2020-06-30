Frontline social care workers are being paid thousands of pounds less than other workers with equivalent skills, a charity claims.

Community Integrated Care said teaching assistants and police community support workers have similar skillsets, but on average receive £7,000 more per year.

Two young carers spoke to BBC Social Affairs correspondent Alison Holt about their passion for the job, but why they feel they are underpaid.

The government has promised to publish plans to reform adult social care before the end of the year.