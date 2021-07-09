Shapps: NHS Covid-19 app sensitivity reviewed

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tells BBC Breakfast that the sensitivity of the NHS Covid-19 app will be reviewed as coronavirus restrictions change.

The app detects the distance between users and the length of time spent in close proximity, but the end of the 1m-plus rule on 19 July may mean the app's sensitivity needs to be reduced.

It comes amid a huge rise in alerts as infections surge, as those who receive an alert through the app are asked to stay home for up to 10 days.