Trainee anaesthetist Linn, who lives in south Wales, has been off sick for nearly a year with long Covid.

She says the condition has taken her whole life from her.

Linn has decided to join more than 500 people taking part in a study in Oxford, looking at how the body’s organs have been affected among people with long Covid.

