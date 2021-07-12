Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined the end of England's social distancing rules on 19 July, but has warned that the 'pandemic is not over.'

In a Downing Street news conference, Mr Johnson said that more deaths and hospitalisations from Covid would be seen, but that "now is the right time to proceed".

Social distancing rules, mandatory facemasks and working from home orders will be scrapped, and will now be a matter of social responsibility.