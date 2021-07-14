'I will get jab after nightmare Covid infection'

Covid infection rates in the north-east are the now the highest in England, with eight areas now in the top 10 worst-affected parts of the country.

Sandra Forsyth, from Stockton, regretted not getting vaccinated when she contracted Covid.

"It's a nightmare. Out of breath. Just awful," she told the BBC's Hugh Pym.

"I was hospitalised for a day and we've had the ambulance out to me as well because it's all on the chest."

She said she would get a jab as soon as possible following her experience.