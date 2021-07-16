Sir Mo Farah has said he has faced some "shocking" racism comments online, and says technology companies need to do more to tackle abuse on social media.

He was speaking in his home after England footballers Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were targeted after they missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

Sir Mo, who missed out on representing Great Britain in the Olympic 10,000m after falling short of the qualifying mark, told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire about his hopes for continuing to race.