Why I've hosted more than 30 refugees in my house

Since her three daughters moved out, Karina Litvack – a half-French, half-Canadian woman living in London – has hosted more than 30 refugees in her spare rooms.

They all come and go, except one: her first guest, Basel.

He's a young Syrian student who fled Aleppo and has lived in Karina's house since 2016.

She says Basel, who recently finished his first year of university in the UK, has become part of the family.

