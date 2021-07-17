Birds on the Farne Islands, including puffins, have have changed their behaviour after 18 months with no visitors.

The Islands, off the coast of Northumberland, have been home to nothing but the seabirds since the Covid pandemic began and it's made some reconsider their surroundings. Arctic terns are now nesting elsewhere and the seagulls have become more aggressive. BBC Breakfast visited the Islands.

